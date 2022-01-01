Psychedelic study at UW-Madison

If you’ve heard that the UW is studying magic mushrooms, you’ve heard right. And it’s for a great reason: “It’s going to save lives,” says Paul Hutson, director of the UW’s new Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances. This new center, housed within the School of Pharmacy, is researching how psilocybin (magic mushrooms) can treat certain mental conditions, including addiction. Hutson’s team is also studying how MDMA (colloquially known as Ecstasy or Molly) can help people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The center has made UW–Madison a leader in psychoactive drug research (a sentence we never thought we’d write, but we love it) — they’re even offering the first master’s degree program in the field. Read more about Hutson’s research in On Wisconsin magazine.