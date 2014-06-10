Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Playing to Win

Playing to Win

UW-Madison and the New York Hall of Science have teamed up to study which types of games and learning environments foster collaborative behavior and support problem solving in children.

Wendy Krause Hathaway '04
June 10, 2014
Flamingle >
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

Do you know international December holidays?

The UW has over 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries on campus. Let’s cover just a few of the religious and cultural cel...

Read More >
Flamingle,
News