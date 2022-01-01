We introduced the title “Pipe Custodian” to readers in an Ask Flamingle HQ back in May. The custodian was one of the various officers of the UW’s senior class from the 1890s until 1944. The custodian had charge of the “pipe of peace,” which officers of the junior and senior classes smoked together in a graduation week ceremony during which they also literally buried a hatchet. If you’re thinking, “This sounds awkward,” you’re onto something. In theory, the tradition was based on a fanciful idea of a Native American ceremony. Almost certainly it never occurred to anyone how demeaning the whole thing was toward the Native peoples to whom the custom was ascribed. The Pipe of Peace will be included in Sifting & Reckoning, a Chazen Museum exhibit displaying the work of the UW’s public history project. In 2019, UW–Madison embarked on the project to investigate and report on various campus incidents of exclusion and discrimination — it includes information about the Pipe of Peace Ceremony. Sifting & Reckoning opens September 12.