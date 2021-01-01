Paul Bunyan and the Band

On Saturday November 9, 1935, the Elks Lodge number 338 of Appleton, Wisconsin, presented the drum to the Wisconsin Band as a 50th birthday gift. According to the band department, it had a real drumhead on it and was played, but playing it moved the wooden joints around and it eventually fell apart. The band department threw it away when it moved from Music Hall to the Humanities building. The drum was recreated for the band's centennial in 1985, but it broke again. Unfortunately, the famous drum you remember is no longer around.