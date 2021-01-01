Pardon Our Dust

Wisconsin has just two seasons: construction season and winter. Unfortunately, we’re descending into the latter. The silver lining here is that construction on campus should cease (or, at least, pause) for the next few months. But that doesn’t mean that it’ll be over for good: Library Mall seems to be a never-ending development. Library Mall has been under construction since August 2008, beginning with extensive utility work that lasted through 2012. It has also been a staging area for adjacent construction: Alumni Park (2015–present) and the Memorial Union Reinvestment project (2012–present). Further, the adjoining State Street Mall was torn up and rebuilt in 2014, and St. Paul’s Catholic Center is under construction until summer 2017. Thus the last undergrads who can remember an unencumbered Library Mall were the freshmen who arrived in 2007.