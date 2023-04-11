Our Dream Babcock Flavors

Here are 10 flavors we wish Babcock Dairy Hall would add to their lineup:
- ANDYS-Mint: Mint ice cream with white and dark chocolate chunks
- A More Perfect Union: Sweet cream ice cream with wild berry compote
- ON-a-Roll: Cinnamon ice cream with cinnamon bun dough pieces
- Bogged Down: Cranberry-vanilla ice cream with an orange and brown sugar swirl
- At a Crossroads: Mocha ice cream with biscotti pieces
- Helter-Der Rathskell-ter: Beer flavored ice cream made with real Spotted Cow
- Arboret-yum: Elderberry ice cream with a sour cherry swirl
- Oh, So Gully-ble: Graham cracker ice cream with whipped cream and fudge swirls
- Don’t Go Chazen Waterfalls: Juicy pear sorbet
- Feelin’ Like a Million Buckys: Vanilla ice cream with chocolate covered Oreos
What flavors would you like to see? Send us your recipe and your idea for a name.