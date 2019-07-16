Skip Navigation

One on One at One Alumni Place: Andre Phillips

July 16, 2019

One on One at One Alumni Place takes a peek behind the curtain of the UW’s Office of Admissions and Recruitment as its director, André Phillips, discusses the UW’s holistic review process — how coursework is evaluated, why essays matter, and the importance of recommendations.

