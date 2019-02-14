Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

One on One at One Alumni Place: Catalina Toma

One on One at One Alumni Place: Catalina Toma

February 14, 2019

In the newest installment of One on One at One Alumni Place, WAA’s executive director, Sarah Schutt, sat down with comm arts professor Catalina Toma to talk about her research on online dating and social networking.

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ