Olympic Rings at the Arboretum

Good spotting! The running trails at the UW Arboretum honor famed Wisconsin runners on each of the mileposts. The trail is a 10-kilometer (6.2 mile) loop, so there are six mile-marker posts, each bearing the name of an Olympic distance runner who lived in Madison. In order, they are: Suzy Favor Hamilton ’91 (Olympic Games in 1992, 1996, 2000); Rod DeHaven (2000 Olympics, trained in Madison); Gabe Jennings (2000 Olympics, grew up in Madison); Pascal Dobert ’97 (2000 Olympics); Cindy Bremser ’74, MS’85 (1984 Olympics); and Steve Lacy ’78 (the first Badger to break the four-minute mile, 1984 Olympics). The posts are a 21st century addition to the Arboretum, which is often used as training ground for the UW’s cross-country teams. And one thing you may notice is that none of the runners medaled at the Olympics — the mile posts are a lasting honor to those who competed at the highest levels, though they did not win.