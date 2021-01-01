Off-campus Apartments

Madison may once have been considered a hidden gem, but the secret’s out. According to the City of Madison Assessor’s Office, the number of rental units in downtown alone has grown from 7,423 (2011) to 10,060 (2017). A brochure from the UW’s Campus Area Housing office lists the following average rents (per month): studio apartments range from $400 to $1,200, with an average of $700; one-bedrooms range from $600 to $2,000, with an average of $900; and two-bedrooms range from $600 to $2,550, with an average of $1,400. However, as Madison continues to grow into a full-fledged city, the number of high-rise, multi-unit apartment buildings on campus is also growing. Since 2015, luxury-style complexes such as the Hub, the James, and the Lux have popped up and changed what off-campus student housing looks like. But for those of us who lived out our college years in unairconditioned houses with dilapidated porches, fear not. Not all off-campus housing is shiny and new … yet.