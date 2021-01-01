Odyssey, in which the UW teaches free humanities classes to adult students who can’t afford college, launched in 2003, when cofounder Emily Auerbach ’76 offered a course to 30 students. The class includes works by authors such as Maya Angelou, Kate Chopin, Charles Dickens, Lorraine Hansberry x’52, Plato, and William Shakespeare — Auerbach is a literature professor (her specialty is Jane Austen). Today, the Odyssey Project comprises four components :

Since Odyssey began, Auerbach and her colleagues have taught more than 500 students, three-quarters of whom go on to enroll in further college-level study.