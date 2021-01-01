NFL Drafted Badgers

The NFL draft has been held every year since 1936. Badgers have been picked in 81 of the 85 drafts, resulting in 305 NFL draft picks for UW players (though plenty more Badgers went on to play undrafted). The 2020 draft selected five UW players: Jonathan Taylor x’21 to the Indianapolis Colts (second round), Zack Baun ’19 to the New Orleans Saints (third round), Tyler Biadasz x’20 to the Dallas Cowboys (fourth round), and Quintez Cephus x’20 to the Detroit Lions (fifth round). The team most likely to draft a Badger? That’d be the Green Bay Packers, who have selected 38 Badgers: the first, Eddie Jankowski ’39, in 1937; and the most recent, Vince Biegel ’16, in 2017. The highest draft pick was Pat Harder x’43 in 1944 — first round, second overall pick — who was selected by Card-Pitt. Badgers seem to make great offensive tackles, as 40 total have been drafted. Only two kickers have been drafted: Jim Bakken ’63 to the Los Angeles Rams in 1962 and Taylor Mehlhaff ’08 to the New Orleans Saints in 2008. NFL fans have already cheered on some of these players this season, but it’s been an uneventful fall for Badger fans — that is, until this week, when the Big Ten announced plans to resume play as soon as October. Read Chancellor Blank’s statement on the Badgers’ return to fall football.