The previous plans included dorms in the area that is now University Square; however, changes were made and those dorms have been moved to different locations. The current draft of the Master Plan shows 700-800 new beds of student housing near the Lakeshore Dorms and construction of a new 600-bed residence hall located on the southeast corner of Dayton and Park streets. The funding for all new residence halls will come from revenue fees generated by the housing programs. Also included in the plan is the demolition of Ogg Hall in order to create a new recreation green space south of Gordon Commons.