Most Patents

The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) says it currently manages about 2,000 issued (unexpired) U.S. patents (and a patent expires after 20 years). Just over 30 percent of these patents include the names of inventors within UW’s College of Engineering (CoE). However, the mad scientists at CoE don’t hold a monopoly on UW-branded brilliance. Runners-up include the School of Medicine and Public Health, the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, the College of Letters & Science, the Graduate School, the School of Veterinary Medicine, and the School of Pharmacy, in that order. Several other schools and colleges (including the School of Education and the School of Human Ecology) are also named on WARF patents.