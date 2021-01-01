The Voice of Badger Hockey

Phil Mendel ’49 is still alive and well and living in Madison. For two decades, he was the public address announcer for Badger men’s hockey games and color commentator on the games’ radio and TV broadcasts, until departing that position in 1981. But while most people may know him by his voice, that wasn’t his main job. He was also a clinical assistant professor of pharmacy. Mendel is now emeritus (which is the academic way of saying retired) at the UW-Madison School of Pharmacy, but he continues to work as a compounding pharmacist at Madison Pharmacy Associates. “We’re not a neighborhood drug store,” he says. “We compound specialized prescriptions for estrogens, androgens, progesterone and testosterone. We don't carry toothpaste or Trojans.”