MascotSayWhat?

@NICKIMINAJ vs. @taylorswift13. @Drake vs. @MeekMill. @IGGYAZALEA vs. @britneyspears. Feuds such as these seem to be Twitter’s raison d’être lately. Even our own @UWBuckyBadger is no stranger to creating some online #drama. Target of choice: @GoldytheGopher (for obvious reasons).

Each year during Axe Week — the week leading up to the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota game — Bucky and Goldy start a digital thumb war, hurling insults faster than Joel Stave x’16 can throw a football. Unfortunately (or fortunately?), they don’t limit their Twitter shenanigans to just one week.

Here are six of our favorite Bucky vs. Goldy Twitter feuds.



In April, Bucky gave us all a lesson in Internet safety. Might want to try a more complex password next time, Goldy!



Bucky has no shortage of lessons for the golden gopher. In January, Goldy learned about punctuality.



Things get even crazier when the other Big Ten mascots get involved, as Purdue Pete demonstrated in his Valentine’s Day slam.



Things have been known to get a little out of control between Bucky and Goldy during #AxeWeek. But Goldy took it just a touch too far…