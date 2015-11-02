Skip Navigation

#MascotSayWhat?

They say, “Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it.” Luckily, this doesn’t apply to our favorite Badger. In the week leading up to the annual Wisconsin vs. Minnesota football game, Bucky takes to Twitter to publicly roast the golden gopher in what’s become known as #AxeWeek. As we gear up for Axe Week 2015, we present a retrospective of our favorite Bucky vs. Goldy Twitter feuds.

Chelsea Rademacher ’13
November 02, 2015
Flamingle >

@NICKIMINAJ vs. @taylorswift13. @Drake vs. @MeekMill. @IGGYAZALEA vs. @britneyspears. Feuds such as these seem to be Twitter’s raison d’être lately. Even our own @UWBuckyBadger is no stranger to creating some online #drama. Target of choice: @GoldytheGopher (for obvious reasons).

Each year during Axe Week — the week leading up to the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota game — Bucky and Goldy start a digital thumb war, hurling insults faster than Joel Stave x’16 can throw a football. Unfortunately (or fortunately?), they don’t limit their Twitter shenanigans to just one week.

Here are six of our favorite Bucky vs. Goldy Twitter feuds.

feud_buckysmells


In April, Bucky gave us all a lesson in Internet safety. Might want to try a more complex password next time, Goldy!

feud_scooter


Bucky has no shortage of lessons for the golden gopher. In January, Goldy learned about punctuality.

feud_valentine


Things get even crazier when the other Big Ten mascots get involved, as Purdue Pete demonstrated in his Valentine’s Day slam.

feud_toofar


Things have been known to get a little out of control between Bucky and Goldy during #AxeWeek. But Goldy took it just a touch too far…

feud_frenemies


But at the end of the day, we know it’s all just fun and games. With frenemies like these …

