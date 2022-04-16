Madison local produce

What an amaizing coincidence that you asked during National Farmers’ Market Week, and the 50th anniversary of the Dane County Farmers’ Market (DCFM) to boot! We’d certainly suggest checking out the iconic Saturday morning markets on the Capitol Square or the Wednesday markets on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Not to sound corny, but the DCFM sprouted from the effort of a whole crop of Badgers, and the tradition is as strong as ever 50 years later under the management of Jamie Bugel MS’18. Looking to stay on campus? Peas direct your attention to the F.H. King Students for Sustainable Agriculture, a group of students who sprout about 4,000 pounds of organic produce every growing season from the Eagle Heights Community Garden. Short on cabbage? No worries. Throughout the height of the growing season, you’ll find these cultivators distributing carrots, leeks, tomatoes, and more on the UW’s East Campus Mall each week free of charge. You might also be interested in Bucky's Varsity Meats, a student-run shop located in the Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery Building. These students partner with the Arlington Agricultural Research Station to support animal husbandry research, learn about meat science and processing, and provide customers with high-quality, local products. And, of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t point you to the Babcock Dairy Store, where you can find udderly delicious dairy products, courtesy of cows on campus and from surrounding farms.