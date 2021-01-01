“When I stayed in Swenson House in 1952, we ate at the Kronsage Kitchen dining hall which was run by a Ma Henning. We less-than-appreciative men renamed the place Swill Hill: Where the Fine Swine Dine! Ma Henning’s specialty was corn fritters — I still can’t look one in the face! She also gave her salads geographical names. I remember her Boston Salad, a hard-boiled egg on a slice of pickled beet on a leaf of lettuce. She was an excellent cook, however, and the folks who hunted would bring in pheasants, ducks, rabbits, etc., and she would put on a real feast for their buddies.”