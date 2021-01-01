Library Mall fountain

The fountain on Library Mall — officially called the Hagenah Fountain, named after former UW Foundation president William Hagenah LLB1903 — has been a fixture on lower campus since 1958. But for several cohorts of Badgers, its waters were just a myth. Starting in August 2008, Library Mall began a nearly decade-long construction spell. The fountain closed down to make way for utility construction, which lasted from 2008 to 2012. Immediately following, Memorial Union undertook its five-year reinvestment project, during which Alumni Park was being built (2015-2017). The fountain remained largely shuttered during this time, spouting only intermittently between 2007 and 2010. It opened and began flowing freely on June 2, 2017, which was met with mixed response. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, reactions to the fountain re-opening ranged from “pretty dope” to a “they could do better.”