Juneteenth Celebration

This Sunday, the nation will honor Juneteenth, and the UW campus and Madison community won’t be short on celebration. Last June, the Juneteenth flag was flown for the first time above campus — Memorial Union, to be specific — and today it will be raised once again to mark the start of the community’s celebrations. The Union will also be hosting several events for the Madison Jazz Festival to celebrate the weekend, including a performance with eight-time Grammy winner Christian McBride. A few miles off campus at Penn Park, the UW is sponsoring several events in conjunction with the Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination’s celebration. Kujichagulia is a local nonprofit that has been hosting Juneteenth events for more than 30 years. Interested in learning more about Juneteenth? The UW Libraries have curated a collection of free digital resources.