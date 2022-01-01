Classes at the iSchool focus on training students to have an eye for detail. Assigned readings typically include Where’s Waldo? and the classic I Spy: A Book of Picture Riddles. No, not really. The iSchool is actually a nickname for the UW’s Information School, which is now part of the School of Computer, Data, and Information Science and offers graduate and doctoral degrees in library and information studies and data management. iSchool students have a wide variety of course options available to them that fulfill requirements for six general concentrations: librarianship, archives in a digital age, data/information management and analytics, information technology and user experience, information organization, and double-degree programs (a law librarian’s program, for example). All of these concentration areas do, of course, require an eye for detail. What’s more detail-oriented than courses on metadata, or data about data? Many classes bridge STEM and the humanities, such as LIS 500 Code and Power. Students in this class consider their own belief systems and structural barriers to underrepresented groups while learning to design and develop websites. No matter the concentration, iSchool students are always analyzing and organizing information, whether they’re curating a collection of physical books or examining algorithms in the digital space. And, hey, students in LIS 622 Children’s Literature might actually be handling I Spy to help future young library patrons develop their cognitive skills.