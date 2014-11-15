Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Inspirational Gift Invests in UW Faculty

Inspirational Gift Invests in UW Faculty

Philanthropists John ’55 and Tashia ’55 Morgridge have just announced a landmark gift of $100 million, continuing their long history of investing in the future of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

November 15, 2014
Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ