Home
>
Identify that ’90s Quote
Identify that ’90s Quote
Esther Seidlitz
January 31, 2023
Share This Story
Featured News and Stories
Yesterday’s blockbusters are today’s quotable classics. Test your knowledge of popular movie and TV quotes from the ’90s!
Russell Betts ’94, president of Black Badgers, talks fundraising opportunities, student support, and future dreams for the group.
The UW–Madison Public History Project was commissioned to sift through the university’s past, reckon with history, and work toward a better future....
Yolanda Jenkins ’67 relives her college days and revives old friendships nearly every year, along with other members of the Bold and Black Badgers ...
Brewster Shaw ’68, MS’69 led three space shuttle missions.
Trained as a doctor, Laurel Clark ’83, MD’87 pursued a career as an astronaut. She died in the 2003 Columbia disaster.
Yesterday’s blockbusters are today’s quotable classics. Test your knowledge of popular movie and TV quotes from the ’90s!
Russell Betts ’94, president of Black Badgers, talks fundraising opportunities, student support, and future dreams for the group.
The UW–Madison Public History Project was commissioned to sift through the university’s past, reckon with history, and work toward a better future....
Yolanda Jenkins ’67 relives her college days and revives old friendships nearly every year, along with other members of the Bold and Black Badgers ...
Brewster Shaw ’68, MS’69 led three space shuttle missions.
Trained as a doctor, Laurel Clark ’83, MD’87 pursued a career as an astronaut. She died in the 2003 Columbia disaster.
Yesterday’s blockbusters are today’s quotable classics. Test your knowledge of popular movie and TV quotes from the ’90s!
Russell Betts ’94, president of Black Badgers, talks fundraising opportunities, student support, and future dreams for the group.
The UW–Madison Public History Project was commissioned to sift through the university’s past, reckon with history, and work toward a better future....
Yolanda Jenkins ’67 relives her college days and revives old friendships nearly every year, along with other members of the Bold and Black Badgers ...
Brewster Shaw ’68, MS’69 led three space shuttle missions.
Trained as a doctor, Laurel Clark ’83, MD’87 pursued a career as an astronaut. She died in the 2003 Columbia disaster.