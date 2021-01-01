Skip Navigation

Badger men’s and Badger women’s hockey, right? But wait, there’s more! While the men’s and women’s varsity hockey teams certainly get the most ice time in the spotlight, UW–Madison has a total of seven ice sports — when including sport clubs and intramural sports — which only makes sense, considering the state is frozen for what feels like 50 percent of the year. UW Recreation & Wellbeing offers numerous sport clubs for students. For the men’s club hockey team, the 2019–20 season was one for the books. The team finished with 23 regular-season wins, earned a spot at regionals for the first time, and nabbed an American Collegiate Hockey Association postseason win. The women’s club team also had something to cheer about: they closed last season with a 14–8 record, the club’s best in a decade. In addition to hockey, there is also a figure skating club. Since its establishment in 1999, its teams have earned sectional medals and competed on the national stage. For students looking for a more recreational approach to sports, there are two intramural ice sports: hockey and broomball.

