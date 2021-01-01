University Housing still serves up homemade hot fudge sauce over ice cream at its cafeterias across campus. It's a UW original that has tempted the taste buds of many students over the years. If you try making this recipe at home, please keep in mind that it will produce a pound of the chocolatey confection. After all, it's scaled to satisfy a large number of hungry Badgers!
Hot Fudge Sauce
Yield: 1 lb.
Ingredients:
1.63 oz. butter
8.64 oz. granulated sugar
1.625 oz. Callebaut bittersweet chocolate
5.25 oz. Carnation evaporated milk
1/4 t. iodized salt
1/2 t. vanilla extract
Melt the butter and chocolate in a steam kettle over low heat (take care not to burn the chocolate). Add sugar and salt, mix until well blended. Stir in evaporated milk, adding an ounce at a time, until well blended. Add vanilla extract. Warm mixture on very low heat for 20 minutes. Enjoy!