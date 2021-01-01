Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Hot Fudge

Kate Barald MS'69, PhD'74

University Housing still serves up homemade hot fudge sauce over ice cream at its cafeterias across campus. It's a UW original that has tempted the taste buds of many students over the years. If you try making this recipe at home, please keep in mind that it will produce a pound of the chocolatey confection. After all, it's scaled to satisfy a large number of hungry Badgers!

Hot Fudge Sauce
Yield: 1 lb.

Ingredients:
1.63 oz. butter
8.64 oz. granulated sugar
1.625 oz. Callebaut bittersweet chocolate
5.25 oz. Carnation evaporated milk
1/4 t. iodized salt
1/2 t. vanilla extract

Melt the butter and chocolate in a steam kettle over low heat (take care not to burn the chocolate). Add sugar and salt, mix until well blended. Stir in evaporated milk, adding an ounce at a time, until well blended. Add vanilla extract. Warm mixture on very low heat for 20 minutes. Enjoy!

Share This Story

Need Answers? Ask Flamingle HQ

More About Flamingle

More From Ask Flamingle HQ