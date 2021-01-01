Homemade Dressings

You’re not the first grad to wonder what goes into the Wisconsin Union’s famous salad dressings. Normally, the blueprints to these tasty concoctions are kept under lock and key, but you’re in luck — Abe knows a few people in high places, and he got the recipes for you. The dressings are usually prepared in large quantities to satisfy the legions of hungry Badgers that dine daily at Wisconsin Union facilities, but these recipes have been pared down to fit in your refrigerator. Try your hand at making them at home, or come on down to campus for a taste!
Russian Dressing
Yield: 1 quart
13 oz chopped onions — 2 1/2 cups
5 oz vinegar — 1/2 cup plus 2 tbsp
1 cup chili sauce
1/4 cup paprika
6 oz sugar — 3/4 cup plus 3 tsp
3/4 cup oil plus 2 tbsp
Combine onions, vinegar, chili sauce, paprika and sugar in a bowl;
add oil slowly until blended.
Thousand Island Dressing
Yield: 1 quart
1/2 cup mayonnaise plus 1 tbsp
2 1/2 tbsp chili sauce
2 3/4 oz chopped celery — about 3/4 cup
2 1/4 oz chopped green peppers — about 1/2 cup less 1 tbsp
3/4 oz chopped onions — about 2 tbsp
Approx. 3/4 tsp worchestershire sauce
Approx. 1/4 tsp salt
Approx. 1 3/4 tsp pickle relish
Approx. one hard-cooked egg, chopped
Combine all ingredients in food processor and blend until desired consistency is obtained.