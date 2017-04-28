Help a Student; Change the World

A human ecology perspective can shape the world.

When Elizabeth Doyle ’15 was an undergraduate in UW–Madison’s School of Human Ecology (SoHE), she studied community and nonprofit leadership. She showed such a passion for organizing people to improve housing, transportation, and education that she earned a Truman Scholarship — one of the nation’s most prestigious awards for undergrads.

Doyle came to the UW with an interest in politics, but SoHE sparked an interest in working in the nonprofit sector. With its focus on the transdisciplinary study of people and how they relate to their natural, social, and constructed environments, SoHE encourages students to take a holistic look at society’s issues.

The Truman Foundation seeks out students with the potential to become leaders in public service. No more than 60 Truman Scholars are named each year. Former Truman Scholars include New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Supreme Court associate justice Neil Gorsuch.

Doyle has so far focused her energy on Wisconsin. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she enrolled in UW–Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs, and she was elected mayor of Verona, Wisconsin. She also serves on the steering committee of the Dane County Housing Initiative.