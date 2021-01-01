Haunted Bascom

I’ve been keeping watch over Bascom Hall for a long time, and I’ve never seen a ghost. But then again, I haven’t really been alone up here. Atop Bascom Hill are two graves — that of Samuel Warren, who was killed by lightning in 1838, and W. Nelson, who died in 1837. They are the only two people buried on Bascom Hill, and their final resting places are marked with simple plaques. There have also been whispers of construction workers who died during the construction of Bascom Hall, but those stories haven’t been proven. Nonetheless, I wouldn’t recommend roaming through the dark hallways late at night. You never know who you might run into!