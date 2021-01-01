Has Lake Mendota frozen over yet?

If you’re looking to pack up the skates and ice fishing gear, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. As far as Wisconsin winters go, this one has been pretty mild so far. So while Lake Mendota is frozen, it’s only just. The freeze happened on January 3, but officials caution ice enthusiasts to let it fully freeze (at least two inches for walking) before venturing out. According to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, the median freeze date for Mendota is December 20; the record latest freeze date was January 20, 2007. Last year, the ice cover was complete on January 12, 2020 so we’re guessing the official freeze date is getting pretty close. We’ll keep a watchful eye out, but you can also keep tabs on Lake Mendota — as well as Monona and Wingra’s — ice activity here.