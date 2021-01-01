For 65 years, the Haresfoot Club of the University of Wisconsin-Madison delighted audiences throughout the state, with performances of their annual all-male revue. The Haresfoot Club was the UW's oldest dramatic organization and the nation's third oldest collegiate dramatic organization. Started in 1899 by Earnest Kronshage, a UW student, the club's name was derived from a bit of theatrical lore. A hare's foot, at one time, was the standard tool for applying stage make-up. The tradition of all-male casts began in the early 1900s for several reasons. First, not many women attended the university at that time. Second, Haresfoot embraced the tradition of the great clubs at the all-male universities of the East Coast. Third, when the group began touring the state, it was unthinkable for women to travel out of town with men. By 1909 all-male casts were a tradition. The Haresfoot motto became "All Our Girls Are Men; Yet Every One's a Lady." In 1907 the club produced its first musical, which was so well received that history records an almost unbroken string of musicals from that time on. The group began touring at the suggestion of the university who viewed the tour as a good public relations venture. They were also instrumental in the building of the Wisconsin Union Theater, after they complained about having no space for rehearsal.