While many remarkable UW faculty and alumni have been named to halls of fame across the globe, some of those halls have homes right here on campus. The largest UW hall of fame is the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame. The first class of 35 members was inducted in the spring of 1991, and more members have been added each year since, with a current count of more than 260 exemplary UW athletes. True to its agricultural roots, the UW also houses the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame, established in 1993; and the Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame, whose first class was inducted in 2014 — both of which have been garnering members ever since. There is also the Wisconsin School of Business’s Weinert Center Hall of Fame, which honors UW entrepreneurs. That hall’s first inductee was Aaron Kennedy MBA’89 in 2003, the founder of fast food chain Noodles & Company.