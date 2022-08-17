Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Guess the Decade: Dorm Rooms

Guess the Decade: Dorm Rooms

Esther Seidlitz
August 17, 2022
Flamingle >

If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Big Ten Schools

Wait, so how many schools are in the Big Ten now?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
story

Madison local produce

Where can I get some fresh and locally grown food around campus?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ