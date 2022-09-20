Gratitude from Chancellor Blank

It’s been quite a head-spinning few months for me, as I’ve been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, started chemo treatments, stepped away from the job I was planning to take as the new President at Northwestern, and moved back to Madison where I’m doing all of my health care at the Carbone Cancer Center. I want to thank all of the alumni and friends of UW who have reached out to me over the past two months, expressing support and concern. I’m deeply grateful and it has made this particularly difficult period much easier to know how many people are sending thoughts and prayers my way.