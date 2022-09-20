Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Gratitude from Chancellor Blank

Gratitude from Chancellor Blank

Chancellor Blank expresses her thanks for the kind wishes alumni have sent during her illness.

Rebecca Blank
September 20, 2022
Publications

UW Chancellor Blank is pictured in her office in Bascom Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on January 13, 2022. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison)

Dear alumni and friends of UW:

It’s been quite a head-spinning few months for me, as I’ve been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, started chemo treatments, stepped away from the job I was planning to take as the new President at Northwestern, and moved back to Madison where I’m doing all of my health care at the Carbone Cancer Center.  I want to thank all of the alumni and friends of UW who have reached out to me over the past two months, expressing support and concern.   I’m deeply grateful and it has made this particularly difficult period much easier to know how many people are sending thoughts and prayers my way.

Thank you!   I know I can always count on the Badger community.

Becky Blank

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Badgering Anika Fajardo

Author Anika Fajardo ’97 talks about memoir, creative nonfiction, and writing for middle-graders.

Read More >
Badger Insider,
Publications,
1990s
story

Eat Like a Freshman: Frozen Fruit Salad

Our kitchen mad scientist tries out an unholy marriage of marshmallows, ketchup, and steak sauce.

Read More >
Badger Insider,
Membership,
Publications