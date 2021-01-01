Calling all bibliophiles! The only thing better than reading a good book is sharing that book with thousands of your closest friends. That’s exactly what UW–Madison’s common reading program, Go Big Read, offers. In the fall of 2009, former chancellor Carolyn “Biddy” Martin PhD’85 made the first selection: In Defense of Food by Michael Pollan. The goal of the initiative is to engage the UW campus community “in a shared, academically focused reading experience.” Each year, faculty are encouraged to incorporate the selection into their courses, and the university hosts topical events and programs. This year’s selection is Parkland: The Birth of a Movement by Dave Cullen. Join in by grabbing your own copy and tuning in to the virtual keynote event next month! And if you’re looking to round out your fall reading list, here are all 12 Go Big Read selections.