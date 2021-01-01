The Gender and Sexuality Campus Center (GSCC) has a long and storied history of different names, directors, and locations, but it’s one that continues in triumph. Originally dubbed the Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual Campus Center, it was founded in 1992 by Alnisa Allgood, who also served as its first director. During the early years, the center was housed off campus in the Capitol Center complex (pictured below). In the first year, the small-but-mighty staff of three successfully implemented programs and built relationships with other campus organizations. The center’s second year saw even more growth with the development of a library (which, as of 2006, is registered as an official UW library), collaboration with professors on course content, and increased student engagement. The center continued to change hands and locations until finally making its way to campus by moving to Memorial Union in 1998. As administrative demands grew, the director’s position shifted from a part-time student job to a full-time position with the Dean of Students Office (DSO), forging a stronger connection between the DSO and the growing center. To better align with the center’s mission and to reflect the range of identities that it serves, the name was changed from the LGBT Campus Center to the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center in 2018. Now housed in the Red Gym, the GSCC continues to serve, educate, and create space for the UW’s LGBTQ+ community and their allies.