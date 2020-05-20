Gallery: Ogg Hall Through the Years

From the ’60s to today, take a look at the history of Ogg Hall.
Chelsea Rademacher ’13
May 20, 2020
Ogg Hall’s sign was also moved across the street with the renovation in 2007. UW Archives S05535
Ogg Hall has been housing Badgers on the southeast side of
campus since 1965, and like other campus buildings of the ’60s (see Humanities),
it’s seen its fair share of controversy. For starters, the original Ogg was
built perhaps more quickly than strategically to accommodate a student body
that doubled between 1959 and 1965. The hall’s two-tower design housed 950
students throughout its 13 floors. But when it came time for renovation, the
task proved to be a difficult one because of the aforementioned speed-over-strategy
design. Plus, the UW’s campus master plan at the time called for a much more
open, airy space — today’s east campus gateway that runs from the lawn of the
new Gordon
Dining and Event Center all the way to the Lake Mendota shoreline at Alumni
Park.
Demolition on
the old Ogg Hall began in 2006, and the new Ogg welcomed
its first residents for the Fall 2007 semester. Capacity is much smaller than
the original 950. Today, around 600 residents live in coed “clusters” of either
double or triple rooms. Each cluster of four rooms gets its own bathroom, all
rooms offer air conditioning and walk-in closets, and there is a lounge and
kitchen on each floor. With the new building and new layout came a new address:
the building hopped across Dayton Street from number 716 to 835.
