Chad Sorenson ’99, MS’01, MBA’02

2010 Forward under 40 Award Honoree

UW Major: Mechanical Engineering; MBA in Entrepreneurship

Age: 33 | Oregon, Wisconsin

President and Founder, Sologear

"There is nothing more rewarding than working on your own initiative and pursuing a project that you think has a future."

Like other famous inventors, Chad Sorenson's dream began in his garage. His creation, an environmentally friendly alternative to charcoal, makes grilling easier for outdoor-grill enthusiasts and is now being sold nationally and internationally.

Sorenson considered dropping out of UW-Madison during his freshman year to pursue a creative endeavor. "My parents sat me down and advised against it," he recalls. "My dad said I would be in a much better position for success if I got my education behind me first."

Sorenson's aptitude for inventing and marketing his ideas began at a young age. His parents, a biomedical engineer and elementary school teacher, fueled his curious mind by building a workshop bigger than their home in Blaine, Minnesota. "These resources gave me an innovation playground," Sorenson recalls. "I learned how to use a soldering iron before I started preschool, and by third grade I was building gas-powered remote control cars." He also discovered he had a knack for competing in and winning school and district science fairs, where he could wow the judges with his elaborate technical presentations.

Sorenson was equally dogged and innovative as a UW mechanical engineering undergraduate, when he entered the annual Schoofs Prize for Creativity. After winning the $10,000 award and several other competitions, he went on to pursue a master's degree in engineering and an MBA from the Wisconsin School of Business.

Fresh out of graduate school, he founded his first firm, Fluent Systems, and developed a product for agricultural markets. After the company was acquired by a public corporation, Sorenson and some new partners founded a second firm, Sologear, LLC, to develop and market the FlameDisk®. Using a unique solidified ethanol fuel within an aluminum shell, the FlameDisk can be placed at the bottom of any outdoor grill, making it simpler, safer, cleaner and more portable than charcoal.