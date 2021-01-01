Elm Drive A, B and C, located just to the south of the Holt and Kronshage dorms along Lake Mendota, were completed and opened in 1959. Although the group was never given a formal name, the regents did assign names to the individual houses of the dorms. The dorms were immediately popular with the students, although their use as housing lasted less than twenty years. In 1970, The Division of University Housing closed Elm Drive B and C due to dwindling enrollment in the dorms. These two buildings and the Elm Drive Commons were immediately modified for other uses. The Commons became the home of the Food Research Institute; Elm Drive B was named after Jacob F. Friedrick and now provides hotel rooms, office space and classroom space for continuing education programs through UW-Extension; and Elm Drive C was named for Scott Goodnight and houses the department of Communication Disorders and the Water Resources Center. Elm Drive A was named after late professor Harold Bradley and continues to be used as student housing. This Residence Hall is now known as the Bradley Learning Community and provides academic instruction and aid to its 250 freshman students.