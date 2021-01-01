Divine Nine chapters

Few connections are stronger than those formed through fraternities and sororities. And since 1946, Black students at UW–Madison have found and nurtured those connections through the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC). Founded in 1930 at Howard University, the NPHC oversees the nation’s nine historically African American Greek-letter fraternities and sororities, colloquially known as the Divine Nine. The NPHC at UW–Madison currently supports six of these groups: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. Since its founding, the NPHC at UW–Madison has been “a cornerstone for the survival of communities of color on this campus.” Most recently, the council — in collaboration with the Student Inclusion Coalition and UW administration — has launched a fundraising effort to solidify, physically, the NPHC’s positive impact to Black students on the UW campus. The Divine Nine Garden Plaza Fund will create a garden space and place historical markers recognizing the contributions of the NPHC at UW–Madison. Were you part of the Divine Nine on campus? Share your memories and photos with us.