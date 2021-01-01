Day of the Badger may not yet be a holiday in your household, but perhaps it soon will be. Instituted on April 8, 2019, Day of the Badger is a 1,848-minute philanthropic event to support UW–Madison. This year, it will begin at 10:12 a.m. CDT on April 6 and run until 5 p.m. CDT on April 7. Day of the Badger lasts for 1,848 minutes to commemorate the year in which the University of Wisconsin was legislated into being: the year Wisconsin became a state (1848 — it’s right there on the flag). We suppose it’s not so much literally “Day of the Badger” as “1.283 Days of the Badger,” but that makes an awkward hashtag. Though Day of the Badger is most often celebrated by making financial contributions to the UW, it’s about more than dollars. People celebrate by showing pride in and support for UW–Madison: they put on Badger gear, post photos on social media (with the hashtag #dayofthebadger — see how much simpler that is?), and this year, probably dance Badger dances on TikTok. Due to the pandemic, there was no Day of the Badger in 2020, but it’s back for 2021, so set a reminder for 10:12 a.m. on April 6 and start choreographing that TikTok. Or if you’re impatient, get involved early.