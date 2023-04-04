Day of the Badger 2023 results

During the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s fourth annual Day of the Badger event, March 28–29, participants gave more than $1.6 million to help address the greatest needs on the UW–Madison campus.

“We are so grateful to all of the alumni and friends of UW–Madison who stepped up to help meet critical needs,” says Betsy Popelka Massnick, the director of annual giving at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. “These funds will be distributed in the next days and weeks to help students and the university accomplish its many important goals.”