Day of the Badger 2023 results

During the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s fourth annual Day of the Badger event, March 28–29, participants gave more than $1.6 million to help address the greatest needs on the UW–Madison campus.
More than 6,300 gifts were pledged to more than 100 funds and programs including:
- Chancellor’s Annual Fund: This fund empowers the chancellor to address the UW’s most urgent needs as they arise and evolve.
- Great People Scholarship Fund: This fund supports students who are accepted to UW–Madison but do not have sufficient financial resources to enroll and attend the university.
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion: Gifts to the Raimey-Noland Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Fund support campuswide efforts to promote a welcoming community at UW–Madison.
“We are so grateful to all of the alumni and friends of UW–Madison who stepped up to help meet critical needs,” says Betsy Popelka Massnick, the director of annual giving at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. “These funds will be distributed in the next days and weeks to help students and the university accomplish its many important goals.”
- Amount Raised: $1,689,225
- Gifts: 6,399
- Donors: 462
Check out this photo gallery to relive the fun!