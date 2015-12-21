Changing of the Gard

Bo Ryan’s abrupt retirement puts a new coach at the head of the Badger bench.

After 14 and a half seasons, two Final Four appearances, four Big Ten championships, and a school-record 364 victories, UW men’s basketball coach Bo Ryan hung up his sneakers in December. He passed his whistle to long-time assistant Greg Gard, and though the interim head coach has been a fixture on the bench for Ryan’s entire run, he remains a bit of a mystery to Badger fans.

Who’s the new guy who will try to lead the team against UW-Green Bay and then into Big Ten conference play? Here are a few facts to know about the new coach: