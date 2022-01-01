Chancellor Mnookin

The incoming chancellor, Jennifer L. Mnookin, will in-come on August 4, next Thursday. That’s 18 days before the start of the academic new year, August 22. (You celebrate Academic New Year’s Eve much like regular New Year’s Eve, except that instead of staying up past midnight drinking and carrying on, you mark the occasion by going to bed early: it’s a school night.) Mnookin’s administration will be the university’s 33rd, though she’ll only be the 31st person to serve as the university’s chief executive. Both Edward Birge and David Ward MS’62, PhD’65 had two stints leading the UW. Birge was acting president from 1900 to 1903 and then not-so-acting from 1918 to 1925. Ward was chancellor from 1993 to 2000 and then reprised as acting chancellor from 2011 to 2013. Mnookin will also be the fourth woman to serve as the UW’s chief exec, following Donna Shalala, Biddy Martin PhD’85, and Rebecca Blank. The former dean of UCLA’s law school, Mnookin will be the first attorney to serve as the UW’s chancellor since Robben Wright Fleming LLB’41 in 1967.