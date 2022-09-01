Central Wisconsin natives commit $4.28 million to the UW-Madison 

MADISON, WI (September 1, 2022) — Central Wisconsin natives Jere and Anne Fluno have committed $4.28 million to support several programs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

This includes a $3 million estate commitment to create the Jere D. Fluno Distinguished Chair in Accounting in the Wisconsin School of Business. In addition, $1,030,000 will go to advance UW Carbone’s most promising cancer precision medicine research and care delivery models, and $250,000 will go to UW athletics to support the naming of the Camp Randall field in honor of Barry Alvarez.

“Anne and I are so fortunate to be in a position to provide support for UW-Madison, an institution we are deeply indebted to,” said Jere Fluno, “On, Wisconsin!”

Jere and his wife, Anne, are longtime supporters of UW-Madison. The couple established several funds to support the UW-Madison Department of Astronomy and created the Fluno Family Colon Cancer Precision Medicine Program Fund within the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Additionally, the Fluno Center for Executive Education is named in honor of their lead gift. UW athletic programs also hold a special meaning to the Fluno family, and they have made gifts to men’s basketball, hockey, and golf; women’s hockey, basketball, and volleyball; and the UW Marching Band. Jere and Anne have also funded more than 550 scholarships since 1981.

“We are extremely grateful to Jere for his generous commitment to help the Wisconsin School of Business reach an even higher level of excellence,” said Dean Vallabh Sambamurthy.

Jere Fluno, a 1963 graduate of the Wisconsin School of Business was born and raised in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. After earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting, he went on to a successful career, including as vice chair and director at W. W. Grainger, Inc. Jere is a former chair of the UW Foundation, a lifetime ex officio member of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association Board of Directors, and a lifetime trustee of the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. Anne Fluno is a native of Stevens Point, WI, and attended UW-Stevens Point.