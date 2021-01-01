Skip Navigation

Janice Whitman '94, JD'00

On November 19, 1910, the Badgers won their Homecoming game for the first time against archrival Chicago. It was also the first time the cane-toss tradition, which originated at Harvard University, became a pre-game ritual.

As the custom goes, graduating law students march down the field and throw a white cane over the crossbar of the Field House goal post during Homecoming pre-game ceremonies. If the student catches the cane as it comes down on the other side, their first case will be a victory. If they drop the cane, they will lose the case.

