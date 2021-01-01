On November 19, 1910, the Badgers won their Homecoming game for the first time against archrival Chicago. It was also the first time the cane-toss tradition, which originated at Harvard University, became a pre-game ritual.

As the custom goes, graduating law students march down the field and throw a white cane over the crossbar of the Field House goal post during Homecoming pre-game ceremonies. If the student catches the cane as it comes down on the other side, their first case will be a victory. If they drop the cane, they will lose the case.