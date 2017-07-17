Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Can You Name These Campus Green Spaces?

Can You Name These Campus Green Spaces?

Chelsea Rademacher ’13
July 17, 2017
Flamingle >

Love content like this? Be sure to check your email each Friday for your weekly Flamingle newsletter. You can also subscribe to the Flamingle by emailing us.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

quiz

Do you know international December holidays?

The UW has over 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries on campus. Let’s cover just a few of the religious and cultural cel...

Read More >
Flamingle,
News
story

Indigenous Languages at UW

How many Indigenous languages are taught at the UW?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ