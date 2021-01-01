All three restaurants are iconic Madison hot spots, and who has the “best” burgers really comes down to personal preference. But who sells the most? According to Rachael Stanley, Hamburger Princess of Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry, the 19-table restaurant sells an average of 100,000 burgers per year. That’s an average of one burger every 2.6 minutes for every hour they’re open. The Nitty Gritty is a little tricky to count because they have three locations. Their downtown Madison location sells an average of 80,000 burgers per year, while their Middleton and Sun Prairie locations sell an average of 41,000 and 52,000, respectively. The Plaza Tavern, the smallest space on our list, sells an average of 25,000–30,000 burgers each year. However, it’s the only one of the three restaurants that’s closed on Sundays — which slightly increases its hourly burger rate. It breaks down to roughly one burger every 9.5 to 11 minutes. So, who’s the winner? That depends on which locations you count. If you count all locations, the Nitty Gritty wins hands down with 173,000 burgers annually. But if you count Madison-only locations, then Dotty’s takes the cake. (Or does it take the burger?)