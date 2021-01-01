Bucky’s Valentine

A quick Google image search showed us (among a host of unsettling things) that there was, at one point, a life-sized female badger mascot named Becky on the field at Camp Randall. How did she get there? Allegedly, Madison’s Park Bank created Becky Badger as a perk for new customers: in the late 1970s through the 1980s, the bank gave stuffed Becky dolls to each new account holder. To promote itself, Park Bank also sent a student employee dressed in a life-sized Becky costume onto the field at Camp Randall during football games — thus explaining the UW Archive’s photo of an apparent female badger mascot. Capital City Comics picked up the idea of Becky, printing her likeness on shirts and dubbing her “Madison’s Mascot for the Seventies.” As far as her relationship with Mr. Buckingham U. Badger went, all we can do is speculate.