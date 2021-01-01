The Bucky clock you mentioned has been a longtime campus landmark. UW-Madison had two such clocks made in the 1950s. One, featuring Bucky with revolving arms pointing to the time, was displayed for decades on the old bank building at 905 University Avenue. Although that building was demolished to make room for an expansion to Grainger Hall, the clock was saved. You can now see it at the UW’s new Welcome Center at 21 N. Park Street. The other Bucky clock is currently being restored and will be displayed at the new University Square once construction is finished.