Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Bascom Hill Submits Paperwork to Be Renamed Bascom Mountain

Bascom Hill Submits Paperwork to Be Renamed Bascom Mountain

Geologists at the UW are excited about the opportunity to correctly categorize the beloved monument.

April 01, 2018
Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

Inflation Trends and Predictions

The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss current inflation trends and predictions.

Read More >
The UW Now,
News